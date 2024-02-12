The return of the OG flagship killer

CHENNAI: IT’S fair to say that OnePlus rode on this buzzword during much of its initial years when it’s smartphones brought quite a few flagship-level features at a more affordable price tag. The OnePlus 12R is a throwback to OnePlus flagship killers of the late 2010s, a smartphone that lands under Rs 40,000 with a feature set that should work for most demanding Indian consumers. Is this all the flagship you need? Is the 12R one of the smartest buys under Rs 40K?

The OnePlus 12R shares the same design DNA as the top-of-the-line OnePlus 12, especially the bold camera module that’s now become a signature OnePlus design element. The device comes in a gorgeous shade of blue and a sedate shade of grey. We checked out the Cool Blue colour variant and it has an affinity for smudges. The 12R feels really good in your hand; OnePlus has done a terrific job with the weight distribution. It weighs just above 200 gm despite a large screen and a massive battery under the hood.

The 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display (2780 x 1264 pixels) with an impressive 94.2% screen: body ratio is one of the best in segment. The 120Hz refresh rate adds to its buttery smooth appeal. This immersive display is backed by a robust 5500 mAh battery that’s perfect for those weekend binge-watch sessions. OnePlus sweetens the deal with a 100W SuperVOOC charger (in the box) that powers this device in less than 30 minutes.

One of the key differences between the OnePlus 12 and this device is the chipset. This one gets last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that’s still lighting quick. It won’t disappoint power users or gamers who might gravitate towards the 16GB/256GB variant that aced our benchmark tests. The 12R also comes in an 8GB/128GB option. While the 50MP primary cam did well across lighting scenarios in our tests, the 8MP ultra-wide cam didn’t quite measure up. The triple rear cam also includes a 2MP macro lens. The OnePlus 12R delivers great value for it’s asking price. The design, display and battery life are among our favourite features in a device that covers most bases.

(Rs 39,999 onwards)