The new gen Reno

CHENNAI: OPPO’S flagship Reno series has been a key player in the competitive flagship killer market under Rs 40,000. These devices have stood out with a few key features – form factor, display and a versatile camera; features that matter for most buyers in this segment. The OPPO Reno 11 Pro 5G is the brand’s first big unveil for 2024 and has been launched alongside the OPPO Reno 11 5G. OPPO is betting big on the Portrait camera and design language; should you be excited?

OPPO opts for a unique textured pattern that plays out well on the Pearl White colour option. We’re partial to the Rock Grey colour way with its matte finish. OPPO keeps the heft well under 190 gm and does a terrific job with the weight distribution. This device feels really good in your hand, despite a robust 4600 mAh battery under the hood. OPPO also packs an 80W SuperVOOC charger that powers this device in under 30 minutes. We’re still undecided on the design of the rear camera module. It certainly stands out in a crowd but does take some time getting used to.

The Reno 11 Pro comes with a gorgeous 6.67-inch curved display. OPPO stretches the screen: body ratio on the AMOLED display (2412 x 1080 pixels) to 93% adding to its immersive appeal. The display is backed by stereo speakers that add to its entertainment creds. The 120Hz refresh rate keeps things ultra-smooth whether you’re gaming or watching videos. At the heart of the Reno 11 Pro is a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset backed by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of Internal storage. It’s enough firepower for most users and aced our benchmark tests. We wish OPPO didn’t pack the device with a whole bunch of pre-installed apps and bloatware.

The Reno 11 Pro is easily one of the most versatile cameras in this price bracket. The rear cam combines a 50MP primary lens, a 32MP telephoto portrait cam and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It’s the Portrait cam that shines with its bokeh effect that mimics DSLR-type images. Lowlight images benefit from the night mode while videos are sharper than its 2023 predecessor - the device can shoot 4K videos at 60FPS. It all comes together quite well and makes the OPPO Reno 11 Pro a serious contender in the sub Rs 40K segment.

(Rs 39,999)





Big Screen action



If there was one trend that has stayed well beyond the pandemic, it’s the rise of the home projector. We’ve embraced big screen action like never before. It’s why the newest projector from Formovie – the Xming Page One, has our attention. The big talking point of this projector is Netflix integration; Formovie has positioned it as the first certified native Netflix integrated smart projector in India. One of the stumbling blocks for home projectors has been the ease of operation and the user interface. The Xming Page One Smart Projector is powered by Google TV and effortlessly integrates with popular streaming services and boasts certified native Netflix support.

The Xming Page One features 300 ANSI Lumens, a 2000:1 Contrast Radio, 1080p Full HD, Omnidirectional Auto-Correction and Obstacle Avoidance. One of our favourite features is Dolby Audio powered by Boston Acoustics. You get a Sound Output of 5W x 2 with multiple audio modes including cinema and sport. Additionally, Chromecast Built-in enables wireless screen casting, that enhances the flexibility of content sharing. The projector also features dual-band 2.4/5GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 for versatile connectivity options. In addition the projector also offers HDMI 2.1 (ARC), USB 2.0, and a headphone jack among its list of ports. The projector looks good in your living spaces – it’s finished in a dark green shade and is compact (just above 2 kgs). Set up is a breeze, adding to its appeal as a home entertainment accessory.

(Rs 39,999)