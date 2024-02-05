The magic buzzword

CHENNAI: We heard it through much of 2023 and we’re likely to hear it reach a shrill pitch as 2024 progresses. When Samsung unveiled its first flagships for 2024, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, AI was the recurring theme. It was almost like a Google flagship launch with generative AI dominating most of the key features. The brand launched three S24 devices (in keeping with its flagship blueprint over the last few years) including the diminutive Galaxy S24, the S24+ and the top-end Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra that has our attention.

We’ll say this, if you already own a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, you can give this year’s Ultra a miss. The S23 Ultra was one of our favourite Android flagships of 2023, the S24 Ultra picks up the baton with the same features we loved about its 2023 predecessor. Samsung has enhanced the 6.8-inch AMOLED (1440 x 3120 pixels), the peak brightness now hits 2800 nits making it one of the most vibrant smartphone displays out there.

Samsung has opted for a titanium build; it adds to the premium vibe of the S24 Ultra. The Ultra series are easily among the best mobile shooters, the S24 Ultra consolidates this reputation. The quad rear camera is headlined by a 200MP primary lens; the zoom duties are handled by a 50MP periscope lens and a 10MP telephoto lens. The Ultra offers one of the best zoom photography experiences on any smartphone

Samsung is showcasing the AI features to differentiate the S24 Ultra and it’s siblings. One of the cool features is Live Translate that allows you to talk/text with people who are talking or texting in a different language as long as you use the native call and message apps. It’s a handy tool when you’re travelling. There’s also circle to search that allows you to use the S-Pen (Samsung’s in-built stylus pen) to search for content online. We’re likely to see more smartphones unleash the potential for generative AI this year and it will be interesting to see how Samsung tackles the competition as AI-enabled smartphones go more mainstream.

(Rs 1,29,999 onwards)