The first bite?

CHENNAI: If you’ve been sitting on the fence in the Apple vs Android debate, the Apple iPhone 15 makes a strong case for the Apple side of the fence. After a few weeks testing the iPhone 15, we can say that’s it’s one of the best small smartphones you can buy right now. On that note, we’d recommend the iPhone 15 Plus if you prefer a larger screen and if you’re a power user who needs a heavy duty battery – the iPhone 15 Plus is the iPhone to beat in the battery department. But it’s the iPhone 15 that has our attention. It’s not just the perfect heft (171 gm) but is packed with new features.

The first thing you will notice is Dynamic Island, Apple’s pill-shaped cut-out that conceals the front camera; it’s also a fun way to interact with the phone. We’re seeing more apps take advantage of interaction capabilities. Apple has also ditched the lightning port (that was first introduced with the iPhone 5 back in 2012) for the more universal Type-C cable. It makes it much easier to move content between other devices like iPads and Macs. That’s not the only design update you’re likely to notice. We dig the new colour infused glass that creates a beautiful design aesthetic with an etched layer over it.

Apple has made a couple of key upgrades that add to the iPhone 15’s appeal. Just like the pricier 15 Pro models, Apple has enhanced the Peak HDR brightness reaches 1600 nits while peak outdoor brightness hits 2000 nits – twice as bright as the iPhone 14. But it’s still only a 60Hz refresh rate display. Only the Pro versions get a 120Hz refresh rate option. The other big change is the camera. The new main camera is 48 megapixels and gets a low light performance boost thanks to pixel binning. We also dig the autodetect feature for Portrait mode when you have a subject in the frame.

This year’s iPhone 15 quartet become the first smartphones to shoot at a new 24MP super-high-resolution default size. Apple finds the balance between image quality and storage with a practical file size. These higher resolution images don’t just give you better clarity but also more control on the Content you shoot. The other new camera feature is the convenience of default portrait mode. You don’t have to keep switching to portrait mode each time with this intuitive option. If there’s a person (or even a dog or cat in the frame), you can turn these photos into portraits with a tap to focus option. The iPhone 15 is powered by the A16 bionic processor that was at the heart of last year’s iPhone 14 Pro models. The iPhone 15 is the perfect window to the Apple ecosystem. Are you ready to take your first bite? (Rs 79,900 onwards)

BUDGET EARBUDS THAT PACK A PUNCH





It’s been a while since TWS Bluetooth earbuds have become ubiquitous. Wires have almost disappeared in this category. We’re seeing more premium features trickle down to budget earbuds all the way to products in the sub Rs 1,000 price band. Boult’s Y1 Pro is a case in point. One of the standout design features is what Boult calls a knurled design (for the case). It adds a premium element. The buds come in a choice of three colours including a cool shade of blue.



These buds are IPX5 certified – they are sweatproof, water-resistant and splash proof, making them suitable for active lifestyles. Boult has kitted the Y1 Pro with 10mm drivers backed by the brand’s BoomX technology. Battery life is one of the taking points of these buds. Boult claims 60 hours of battery life. The Y1 Pro also offers fast charging – a 10-minute charge delivers 120 minutes of playtime. Other features include Bluetooth 5.3 for fast pair and 45ms low latency. (Rs 999)