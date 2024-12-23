Tech Next | Vivo X200 boasts of exceptional cameras that are bound to please

CHENNAI: The Pro or Ultra versions of most flagships usually hog the spotlight. Bigger displays, better hardware and cameras that push the limits of flagship photography. We think the Vivo X200 might break that trend. Vivo launched two devices as part of its flagship X200 series. There’s the X200 Pro that’s closer to a five figure price tag and the Vivo X200 that lands in the Rs 60K-70K price band (even cheaper once you leverage the discounts and is a best of both worlds. It’s more compact, is powered by the same chipset as the Pro version and offers one of the best smartphone camera experiences at its price.

The X200 is under 8mm thick and weighs around 200 gm. This is a device that feels very light in your hand. This despite a massive 5800 mAh battery under the hood. This smartphone features significant advancements to its battery system, powered by the 3rd-Gen Silicon Anode Technology for increased capacity. The battery performance will please heavy duty users. There’s a 90W charger in the box that powers this device in quick time. There’s a choice of two colours including our favourite - Natural Green.

At its heart is a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset; the device was blazing fast in our tests.

The X200 comes in two storage variants: 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB. The other

highlight is the ultra-crisp 6.67-inch AMOLED display (2800 x 1260 pixels / 460 PPI) that hits a peak brightness of 4500 nits. You get excellent visibility in all lighting conditions.

Ultimately Vivo’s X200 series is a showcase for the brand’s camera prowess and its partnership with Zeiss. This is where the X200 truly shines. It’s easily among the best smartphone camera experiences at its asking price, a versatile mobile shooter. The rear cam combines three 50MP lenses that include an ultra-wide lens, a primary lens and a periscope telephoto lens (that allows you to shoot up to 3X on optical zoom). The X200 aces portraits; it offers a plethora of shooting modes and scenarios that include street photo mode and a terrific telephoto nightscape option. This is a pro-level smartphone camera that will please serious camera aficionados and Instagram junkies alike. Vivo’s Funtouch OS 15 is a tad busy for our liking but it’s a minor crib in a device that scores on multiple fronts especially its design and camera performance (Rs 65,999 onwards)