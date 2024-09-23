Tech Next: Unleashing affordable audio excellence with OnePlus Nord Buds 3

CHENNAI: The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 comes hot on the heels of the OnePlus Nords Buds 3 Pro, one of our favourite budget TWS Bluetooth earbuds released this year. Just like its pricier sibling, OnePlus has brought quite a few new features to its Nord line of audio products that score with its value for money and design.

The first thing you will notice is the pebble-shaped charging case. This oval case stays in the same zone as other TWS Bluetooth products we’ve seen from the OnePlus stable this year including the OnePlus Buds 3 Pro. This case doesn’t just look good but also comes with a scratch-resistant finish. It’s not just the case, even the water drop-shaped stem design of the earbuds are similar to the Nord Buds 3 Pro. We checked out the cool Melodic White colour option, these buds are also available in a gorgeous shade of Grey that OnePlus calls Harmonic Gray. We like the metallic accents on this colour option.

One of our favourite features of the Nord buds has been battery life. These buds are no exception. OnePlus tells us that these are the first buds in the world to be certified by TÜV

Rheinland for battery health. According to OnePlus, these buds deliver 43 hours of playback. Our initial impressions of the battery life are in line with OnePlus’ claims.

Battery life is not the only win, these buds also score with their ANC (Active noise cancellation) solution (up to 32dB of active noise cancellation). If you’re one of those bass lovers, these buds are likely to meet your expectations. These buds come with BassWave 2.0 that augments the soundstage. It’s one of the many thoughtful features that make the Nord Buds 3 one of the best budget TWS Bluetooth buds you can buy right now. (Rs 2,099)