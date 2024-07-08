Tech Next: The Xiaomi 14 CIVI has one of the best smartphone cameras under Rs 50,000

CHENNAI: The Xiaomi 14 CIVI is positioned as one of the best smartphone cameras under Rs 50,000 but that’s not the only reason why we think this smartphone deserves your attention. It’s one of the best looking devices in the segment with its beautiful curves and flat screen practicality. The device comes in three shades including our favourite, Xiaomi’s spin on a Matcha Green. We like the unique pattern on this colour variant that’s crafted with vegan leather that Xiaomi tells us is 6X Wear resistant. All three colour options feel great in your hand. The device is just 7.4 mm thin and weighs under 180 gm, this despite a large 6.55-inch display and a large 4700 mAh battery under the hood.

Xiaomi has packed this with a binge-proof 1.5K Quad core display with a refresh rate of 120Hz; the display hits a peak brightness of 3000 nits. The CIVI is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and comes in a choice of two hardware options – 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB. But ultimately this phone is about its rear camera.

Xiaomi has leveraged its partnership with Leica for the rear camera. The device combines a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP telephone lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, all powered by Leica Optics. It’s easily one of the best cameras at this price and truly shines in Portrait Mode where the cam’s multi-focal lengths open up a host of possibilities. You also get access to Leica Filters that add to its overall camera prowess. The device also features a dual front cam that aces selfies. The Xiaomi 14 CIVI is one of the best smartphones you can buy under Rs 50K. It ticks the design and performance boxes but most of all it’s the stellar Leica cam that give it the edge. (Rs 47,999 onwards)