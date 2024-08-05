Tech Next: The OnePlus Pad 2A is a solid alternative to the iPad

CHENNAI: OnePlus made its tablet debut in 2023 with the OnePlus Pad. The brand has just launched the successor – the OnePlus Pad 2, we think this might be one of the best tabs you can buy under Rs 40,000 right now. Tablets are still making the case to replace your laptop; most premium tabs are upping their productivity game with better accessories and multi-tasking capabilities. The One Plus Pad 2 is pitched as a capable work + play device and comes with some significant improvements over its predecessor.

The first gen OnePlus Pad stood out with its design language. The Pad 2 takes it one notch higher. The tab features an all-metal unibody design with an elegant matte finish. It’s available in only one shade though – Nimbus Gray. OnePlus has stretched the screen size to 12.1-inches (from the 11.6-inch display on the 2023 Pad); it adds extra heft to the tab. At 584 gm, it’s still very light for a large screen tablet.

One of the standout features of this tab is the immersive 12.1-inch (2120 x 3000 pixels) IPS LCD display that offers a 3K resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate. OnePlus has also increased the peak brightness to 900 nits. It’s geared for everything from gaming to catching HD videos. The tab is kitted with 6 speakers that add to its appeal as an entertainment device. OnePlus sticks to the 7:5 aspect ratio that works particularly well when you use split screen mode. But this resolution might boil down to personal preferences.

Tablets continue to fuel the Content consumption vs creation debate. The improved Smart Keyboard adds to the Pad 2’s appeal as a Content creation and work device. The larger trackpad is one of the key design changes that we dig. The keyboard can be detached from the protective case, adding to the tab’s overall flexibility. It’s still easier to use on a flat surface and like most other tabs isn’t as comfortable to use on your lap. Aside from the expanded display and the keyboard, the big change is under the hood. The Pad 2 is powered by the best of breed Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and comes in two hardware variants – 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. The 9510 mAh battery ensures you’re covered. It all comes together; the OnePlus Pad 2 makes a strong case for an Android Tab and is one of the best iPad alternatives out there. (Rs 39,999 onwards)