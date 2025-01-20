Tech Next | The flagship killer gets an upgrade

CHENNAI: In what was the first big flagship unveil of 2025, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 13 and the 13R. While the 13 is all set to do battle in the premium flagship segment, the OnePlus 13R is essentially classic OnePlus. A flagship killer that aims to deliver flagship-level performance without the stiff price tag. Premium phones have upped their game through 2024, it’s why the 13R also needed to raise the bar to stay in contention. Does this device make meaningful improvements over its predecessor and can it satisfy your need for a premium smartphone experience? The short answer is yes.

We dig the design language of the 13R. We’re partial to flat-edged displays minus the curves and the 13R nails it. The device combines an aluminium frame with a glass rear panel. We checked out the Astral Trail version that is likely to be the more popular choice (the device also comes in a sedate Nebula Noir colourway) with its elegant patterned matte finish. The device feels good in your hand (it weighs 206 gm) despite a large display and massive battery under the hood. It’s a tad slippery though; thankfully there’s a back case bundled in the standard retail package. There’s also a 80W SUPERVOOC charger in the box that powers the device in quick time (1 to 50% in 20 minutes flat). The 6000 mAh battery keeps this device chugging along; it’s the best battery performance we’ve seen on any OnePlus smartphone thus far. There’s no wireless charging though.

Aside from the battery, the 13R makes improvements in a few other key areas over last year’s OnePlus 12R. We’ve seen quite a few smartphones in the sub Rs 50,000 delivering improved results with the rear camera, especially in low light, portraits and zoom photography. The 13R comes with a new 50MP telephoto lens propelled by flagship-level algorithms; the result: terrific portrait images. The 50MP primary lens with OIS offers an improved performance in lowlight vis-à-vis the 12R. If there’s one area for improvement it’s the 8MP ultra-wide lens. Just like the OnePlus 13, the 13R also benefits from a whole new suite of AI tools that don’t just enhance images but also include handy features like Intelligent Search.

At the heart of the OnePlus 13R is the Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 3 chipset that powered most of last year’s flagship devices. This device may not be as fast as the 13 (with the newer Snapdragon 8 Elite processor) and yet it’s blazing fast. You get a choice of two storage options: 12GB/256GB or 16GB/512GB. The OnePlus 13R won’t just quench your need for speed but also scores on the key features (including an immersive 6.78-inch display) that matter for consumers at this price point. (Rs 42,999 onwards)