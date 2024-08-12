Tech Next | Slim is in: Vivo V40 combines sleek design with pro-grade camera performance

CHENNAI: Vivo’s V series has been building a solid portfolio of camera-driven smartphones in the sub Rs 40,000 over the last couple years. Camera performance hasn’t traditionally been a strong point for smartphones in the Rs 30K-40K segment that we like to call flagship killers. The Vivo V40 is the newest device to build on Vivo’s camera creds. It’s part of a duo of smartphones that have debuted in India in August 2024. The pricier sibling is the V40 Pro, but it’s the Vivo V40 that has our attention and probably delivers better bang for your buck.

The V40 makes a big impression with its design language and form factor. It’s under 8mm thin and weighs just 190 gm despite packing a massive battery under the hood. Vivo has pitched this as the slimmest smartphone in India with a 5500 mAh battery under the hood. It’s also IP68 certified for dust and water resistance. Vivo has created a unique palette of shades with an India slant. Our pick is the Ganges Blue with its gorgeous patterned design. It’s a cool spin on aqua that stands out in a world of greens and blues.

The big story is the Portrait camera. Vivo brings pro grade Zeiss imaging to the V40. It’s great to see flagship level camera experiences trickle down to this segment and the V40 is easily one of the best portrait cams to beat in this segment. We enjoyed snapping vivid, cinematic portraits. The device combines two 50MP Zeiss lenses including a an ultrawide lens. Results are terrific across lighting scenarios. This device misses out on a telephoto lens that you will find in the V40 Pro. The set-up also includes a 50MP selfie shooter. The device also benefits from a suite of AI Portrait tools like AI Eraser, AI Photo Enhancer, and AI Group Portrait.

The V40 doesn’t just score with design and it’s stellar camera, Vivo has packed this device with a vibrant 6.78-inch AMOLED display (2800 x 1260 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display hits an impressive peak brightness of 4500 nits with excellent visibility even under direct sunlight. At its heart is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. The devices comes in three hardware variants including a top-end option of 12GB/512GB. The device aced our benchmark tests. The Vivo V40 is one of the best buys in the sub Rs 40K segment. It covers all bases but it’s the camera that is it’s calling card. (Rs 34,999 onwards)