Tech Next: Slim is in

CHENNAI: POCO has added one more device to its X6 line of smartphones. The POCO X6 Neo lands with a competitive price tag. The first thing you’re likely to notice is the form factor. This is a remarkably light device. We’re glad to see bulky smartphones make way for slimmer devices. This one is just 7.69 mm thin and weighs only 175 gm. POCO has done a good job with the weight distribution.

POCO manages to expand the screen: body ratio to an impressive 93.3% with a bezel-less form factor. The device offers an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance adds to its durability. The device comes in Horizon Blue, Astral Black and a cool shade of Martian Orange that we checked out. One of the talking points of this device is the 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display peaks at 1000 nits; it showcases a wide colour gamut of 100% DCI-P3 and a colour depth exceeding 1.07 billion colours to enhance the overall experience.

POCO teased the 108MP Dual AI Camera ahead of the launch. The X6 Neo offers 3x lossless in-Sensor Zoom, a great add-on for an affordable smartphone. If you like to play around with filters and camera modes while snapping selfies, the 16MP front cam won’t let you down. This POCO smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Processor. POCO offers this device in two hardware options – 8GB/128GB and the 12GB/256GB that we checked out. We’d recommend the Rs 2,000 premium for the higher-end option for a smoother experience.

The X6 Neo won’t let you down in the battery department. The 5000mAh Battery should comfortable last a whole day for most users. POCO sweetens the deal with a 33W Fast USB Type-C Charger with the device. It all comes together to make the POCO X6 Neo a solid option at this price. (Rs 14,999 onwards inclusive of the Rs 1,000 discount select credit cards)