Tech Next | Sennheiser HD 490 PRO studio headphones: A truly immersive experience

CHENNAI: The Sennheiser HD 490 PRO studio headphones offer a terrific soundstage and attention to detail. It’s important to note that these headphones are wired and don’t offer a Bluetooth connectivity option. You get a 3.5 mm to 6.3 mm adapter that makes it easy to switch from studio to easy listening mode.

The first thing that is likely to catch your attention is the design and build quality. It’s a tribute to the classic black metal grille design that we love about Sennheiser and yet it feels much lighter, making it perfect for marathon sessions. They weigh around 260 gm, yet feel sturdy and durable. Sennheiser opts for a metal headband and a unique open-back design that provides natural ventilation and adds to the overall experience. You get a choice of two sets of swappable ear pads that both come with a unique sound signature. They are also designed to eliminate ear fatigue. Both sets are washable and replaceable. Replacing them is a bit of a learning curve but you will get used to it eventually. We dig the swivel angle - the ear cups swivel up to 180 degrees making these ear cans easy to take off and put back on.

Aside from the design, comfort and durability, the big win is sound quality. These headphones capture even the most minute details, elevating your overall music experience. We also used these ear cans to catch the latest episode of House of the Dragon; the minute details these headphones capture is quite exceptional. The HD 490 PRO also include the innovative ‘dearVR’ MIX-SE plugin from Dear Reality, placing you in the “sweet spot” and turning your DAW (Digital audio workstation) into the ultimate virtual mixing environment.

The HD 490 PRO benefits from a geometrically angled ear cup design that optimises transducer (also called a driver that converts acoustic signals or sound waves into electrical signals) placement for a consistent, all round listening experience. These headphones are also powered by Sennheiser’s Open-frame architecture that improves audio accuracy. The soundstage is impressive, making the HD 490 PRO perfect to catch up on your music playlist or switch to pro mode and mix music. (Rs 34,999)