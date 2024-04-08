Tech Next: Samsung’s ‘A’ game

CHENNAI: Samsung has launched two new Galaxy A series smartphones. There’s the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G that has our attention. The A55 is a key device for Samsung and will compete with devices like the OnePlus 12R in the flagship killer zone. One of Samsung’s tactics is to bring flagship-level features to its A series smartphones. The Galaxy A55 5G is no exception. Samsung’s flagship displays have given it an edge over its rivals.

The 6.6-inch Super AMOLED (1080 x 2340 pixels) is powered by Samsung’s Vision Booster that adds to its appeal. It features a 120Hz refresh rate that makes gaming and binge watching even more fun. It’s backed by a 5000 mAh battery. Samsung’s Knox Vault Security solution is one of the differentiators in the premium segment.

The A55 5G becomes the first A series device to be secured with Samsung Knox Vault that offers a ring of protection against both hardware and software attacks.

The other element the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G borrows from Samsung’s flagships is Nightography. Lowlight photography on the rear cam gets a boost from Samsung’s advanced AI Image Signal Processing (ISP). The triple rear brings together a 50MP primary lens with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide cam and a 5MP macro cam.

The A55 5G is propelled by an Octa-core Exynos 1480 chipset and comes in a choice of three storage variants including the top of the line 12GB/256GB option.

The A55 5G deserves to be in your consideration set if you’re looking for a smartphone under Rs 40K and scores with its display and rear cam.

(Rs 36,999 onwards)