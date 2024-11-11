CHENNAI: Samsung took its time to arrive at the smart ring party. The Samsung Galaxy Ring, the brand’s first smart ring has just debuted in India and is part of the brand’s strategy to expand its wearables ecosystem watch. It arrives at a time when we’ve also seen the recent India debut of Whoop 4.0 Tracker that’s become a favourite with high-performance athletes and sportspersons. We’ve already witnessed a slew of smart rings across price points flood the market. Samsung is betting big on the Galaxy Ring’s AI credentials and the Galaxy Ecosystem with it’s smart ring that lands in the premium segment.

The Galaxy Ring scores with its elegant, concave design and rugged build. It’s available in three colour ways including a gorgeous Titanium Black. It weighs under 3 gm with a width of just 7mm, making it comfortable for day-long use. Despite this lightweight form factor, the Galaxy Ring delivers an impressive seven-day battery life. The charging case, with its unique clamshell design might remind you of a jewellery box. This case features LED lighting to indicate charging status. The ring is finished with titanium for enhanced durability. It’s IP68-certified and comes with a 10ATM rating for dust and water resistance. You can plunge into the pool with this (certified up to depths of 100 metres).

This smart ring is powered by three sensors - an optical bio-signal sensor, an accelerometer and a skin temperature sensor. These three sensors work in tandem with Samsung Health and Galaxy AI to monitor key wellness factors like sleep and your heart rate. There’s a handy Energy Score that combines multiple activities to determine your condition with an easy to understand score. This helps you plan your workouts and schedules even more effectively.

The Galaxy Ring works best with a paired Samsung Galaxy smartphone. These include insights on Galaxy AI as well as gestures that allow you to control your phone. The Galaxy Ring doesn’t come cheap but offers a peek into the future of smart wearables that look set to be powered by AI. (Rs 38,999 onwards)