Tech Next: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 elevates experience with refined design and superior performance

CHENNAI: We’ve said this before, Samsung’s Galaxy Flip line remains one of our favourite foldable devices. The all-new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the newest version of this flip device that seems to have a more stronger use-case than its pricier and larger Fold sibling. And just like the Z Fold 6 that debuted along with it, this one is also not a radical upgrade over its 2023 predecessor but a flip device that refines the overall user experience.

Samsung has further improved the build quality, we like the matte finish that adds to this appeal. You get the same 3.4-inch cover display that we saw on the Z Flip 5. It’s not the largest cover display out there but it does offer a decent degree of functionality, allowing you to run a few apps without having to open up the main display. It’s the larger 6.7-ihch main display (Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2x) with a 120Hz refresh rate that is the highlight. It’s brighter than the Z Flip 5 and is very immersive.

It’s not just the convenient form factor, this device also scores with its everyday performance. At its heart is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip with 12GB of RAM. You can choose from a 256GB or 512GB internal storage option.

One of the visible improvements over the Z Flip 5 is the rear camera. This one is headlined by a 50MP primary lens that makes it one of the best on any foldable device out there. Samsung is playing up the AI capabilities of its flagship devices, the Z Flip 6 is no exception. That’s not the improvement in the overall experience. You get a brighter display, an improved rear cam and better battery life over the 2023 Z Flip 5 that all make it one of the best foldable smartphones you can buy. (Rs 1,09,999 onwards)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)