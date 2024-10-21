Tech Next | Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: A premium android tablet with AI features and stunning display

CHENNAI: While the debate around tablets as Content creation devices still continues, there’s little doubt that tabs are just what you need for Content consumption. Samsung’s all-new flagship tablet - the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, takes it a notch higher with its gorgeous display. Samsung’s premium tabs have always been among the popular options for consumers seeking a premium Android tab and don’t mind stretching their wallet for the best in class.

Samsung’s sales pitch for most of its premium gadgets in 2024 has been centred around AI. The S10 Ultra is no exception. The tablet is part of a duo (that also includes the Galaxy Tab S10+ with a slightly smaller display), Samsung is pitching it as a powerful AI hub for the entire home. The headline feature of the Ultra is its massive 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display (2960 x 1848 pixels) that makes for the perfect binge-watch screen. Samsung’s top-end, flagship tabs have always had the edge with their immersive displays, the 2024 Ultra joins that list.

The Tab S10 Ultra’s display features an anti-reflective coating for a more immersive experience. The device is built with Armour Aluminium which improves its durability and comes with an IP68 rating. The device comes in two colourways - Moonstone Gray and the Platinum Silver that is our pick. The camera set up includes a dual 12MP selfie camera set-up and a dual rear cam (13MP primary lens and 8MP ultra-wide). It’s perfect for those video calls and online meetings.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor and is available in two storage variants - 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB. There’s a robust 11,200 mAh battery under the hood; Samsung pegs the battery life at 16 hours of video playback. Aside from the stellar hardware, you get a whole box of tools like Note Assist and Sketch to Image Assist making both note-taking and sketching more intuitive. Samsung tab die-hards will also appreciate the S Pen Air Command that offers easy access to AI tools. It all adds to the Tab S10 Ultra’s appeal as a compelling option if you’re looking for a premium Android tablet (Rs 1,08,999 onwards)