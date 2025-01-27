Tech Next | Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: A perfect blend of AI and premium hardware

NEW DELHI: It was almost like a repeat of last year. Samsung unveiled it’s much anticipated S25 flagship smartphone trio at the latest edition of Galaxy Unpacked, the brand’s first big launch event of the year. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the showpiece among this year’s line-up that include the S25 and the S25+. ‘Your True AI Companion’ – Samsung’s tagline for the S25 trio captures the overarching theme for 2025: on-device AI. Samsung has upped its AI game with the S25 series but the Ultra also comes with some new hardware upgrades.

In terms of design, the S25 Ultra does not represent a significant departure from last year’s S24 Ultra. With a heft of 218 gm and a thickness of 8.2mm, it’s both marginally lighter and thinner than its predecessor. The change you’re likely to notice are the rounded edges that set it apart from the 2024 Ultra. Samsung is also touting a new durable titanium finish and the new Corning Gorilla Armor 2 that makes the device better equipped to manage drops and scratches. As widely expected, the device is powered by the best of breed Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. There’s a choice of storage options that go all the way to 12GB/1TB.

One of our favourite features is the 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display (1440 x 3120 pixels). The quad rear camera is similar (200MP main lens, a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, a 50MP telephoto with 5X optical zoom) except for an updated, 50MP ultra-wide lens that is a jump from last year’s Ultra. You get Samsung’s embedded stylus (S-Pen) and a robust 5000 mAh battery under the hood.

The big talking point is AI. One of the highlights is Samsung’s Personal Data Engine that functions as personal LLM (Large language model) that learns from you as you start using the device. Over time, the device can provide tailored experiences for each user that includes the Now Brief. You also get heaps of handy features like Circle to Search and AI Photos search. The all-new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is not just a showcase of top class hardware but also a smartphone that delivers a suite of on-device AI experiences that impact everyday user experience (Rs 1,29,999 onwards)