Tech Next: Samsung Galaxy F55 5G flaunts premium design, powerful performance, and pro camera capabilities

CHENNAI: The F in Samsung’s Series might stand for fun or even ‘full-on’ but the new Samsung Galaxy F55 5G might change that nomenclature. The F55 becomes the first F Series device to come with a premium leather finish back panel that makes it stand out in its segment. We dig the unique saddle stich that adds to its style quotient. The device is available in two distinct colours – Apricot Crush and Raisin Black.

At 180 gm, it’s also one of the most compact F Series devices Samsung has launched; it’s just 7.88mm thin. This despite an immersive 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits of brightness. Samsung’s Vision Booster technology adds to its vibrant appeal. At its heart is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. The device comes in multiple hardware configurations that go all the way to 12GB/256GB. Samsung is offering four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates and Knox security that we’ve checked out in premium Samsung devices.

One of the key differentiators for this device in the sub Rs 30K segment is the rear cam. It features a 50MP primary lens with OIS (Optical image stabilisation) for shake free images and better results in lowlight. A massive 5000 mAh battery is also one of the key highlights. (Rs 26,999 onwards)