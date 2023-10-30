Tech Next: Ready,steady,Go

CHENNAI: It hasn’t taken too long for OnePlus to unveil the follow up to its first ever tablet. The OnePlus Go is the brand’s new offering in the competitive sub Rs 20,000 price band. OnePlus would like us to believe that it hasn’t cut too many corners in a tablet that’s ready for play and for light work. We’ll say this, the OnePlus Pad – the brand’s first tab, remains one of our favourite Android tabs.

But it’s closer to Rs 40K. The Tab Go comes with the same 7:5 display ratio that works particularly well for flipping through eBooks.

It’s the 11.35-inch, 2.4K display (2408 x 1720 pixels) that is probably the calling card of this tablet. The display hits a peak brightness of 400 nits and features a fast refresh rate of 90Hz. We also approve of the thin bezels (just 7.5 mm) that add to its appeal as a binge watch screen. The tab is under 7 mm thin, making it easier to clasp for long periods of time.

The immersive display is backed by Dolby Atmos Quad speakers. It all makes it one of the best tabs under Rs 20K for gaming and catching up on all your favourite shows on the go. It’s also ready to flit to work mode thanks to its multi-tasking capabilities.

The tab exudes a premium vibe with its unique Twin Mint colour way. It blends two shades of green with two distinct textures of matte and mirrored metal. At its heart is a MediaTek Helio G99 Processor. OnePlus doesn’t skimp on the storage for the entry-level, Wi-Fi only variant – you get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of Internal storage.

The OnePlus Pad Go is also available in two Wi-Fi + LTE variants – 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB and is one of the best tablets you can buy at this price point. (Rs 19,999 onwards)