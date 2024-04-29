Tech Next: ProWatch Zn- A new foray for Lava

CHENNAI: Positioned as a leading Indian brand in the smartphone segment, Lava has just made its first foray into the smartwatch category with two new smartwatches. It’s the Lava ProWatch Zn that has our attention and is the more premium of the two devices. We’re seeing multiple brands make a play for the exploding sub Rs 5,000 smartwatch segment, Lava’s ProWatch wearables are the newest kids on this block.

Lava claims that the ProWatch Zn comes with a corrosion-free zinc alloy body, that offers a durable option for every day usage. We like the metal strap option. The ProWatch Zn comes in two variants -Valyrian Grey and Dragonglass Black. Both options come with a choice of metal or silicone straps. If you opt for the metal strap variant, you also get an additional silicone strap for greater flexibility.

One of the highlights of the ProWatch Zn is the large 1.43-inch AMOLED display (466 x 466 pixels) that comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating for added durability. It also offers an IP68 water-resistant build for active lifestyles. It’s powered by a Realtek chipset and comes with a PPG (Photoplethysmography) sensor for continuous heart rate monitoring and fitness tracking. You get over 110 sports modes and sleep tracking. The Lava ProWatch Zn delivers solid value for its price. There’s a choice of more than 150 watch faces, fast charging, Bluetooth calling and up to seven days of battery life under normal usage.