Tech Next | POCO’s sub Rs 20K challenger

CHENNAI: POCO launched two smartphones as part of it’s X7 Series in 2025. While the top-of-the-line X7 Pro might have hogged the limelight with a stunning display and a massive battery, we think the POCO X7 might be the device to watch out for. The X7 comes with a slew of features that set it apart in the sub Rs 20K price band.

The first thing you are likely to notice is the build quality. We like the POCO Yellow colourway that combines black with a bright yellow. The device is also geared for the elements with IP66+IP68+IP69 protection. One of the highlights of this device is the immersive display. POCO has pitched the 1.5K 3D curved display as a segment first. The 6.7-inch AMOLED display (2712 x 1220 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate is easily one of the best in its class and hits a peak brightness of 3000 nits. You can operate this display even with wet or oily fingers, a feature that we found quite handy during our tests.

At its heart is a zippy, 2.5GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra 4nm processor with 8GB of RAM. You can choose between 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The device aced our tests and also scored with its battery performance. There’s a massive, 5500 mAh battery under the hood, that powers up in quick time with the 45W in-box charger.

The dual rear cam did a decent job in lowlight. You get a 50MP primary lens (Sony LYT-600 sensor, f/1.5 aperture) backed by OIS (Optical image stabilisation) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The POCO X7 is one of the best smartphone buys under Rs 20K with a stellar display, a capable camera and AI smarts. (Rs 19,999 onwards)

