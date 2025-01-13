Tech Next | POCO X7 Pro: Unleashing speed, powerful performance and long lasting battery

CHENNAI: POCO kicked off the year with the debut of its top-end X7 Series smartphones that are riding heavily on speed and performance. It’s no coincidence that the brand announced that Bollywood star Akshay Kumar would be the face of this power-packed device that aims to disrupt the Rs 20-30K price segment. The POCO X7 Pro is the pricier of the two devices that POCO launched (stay tuned for our detailed review of the POCO X7) as part of the X7 Series this month.

There’s probably no brand that’s taken ownership of a colour like POCO has done with yellow. The X7 Pro comes in a standout yellow that stands out in the segment. This colour option features a unique dual-texture design (with a leather texture) that adds to its appeal.

You’re also likely to be drawn to the unique dual-turbo ring design. The X7 Pro also becomes the first POCO device to offer both IP68 and IP69 protection (water and dust resistance).

POCO has pitched the X7 Pro as the first smartphone with the all-new Dimensity 8400-Ultra processor under the hood. It certainly keeps things zippy and impressed us in our gaming and performance tests. You get a choice of storage options that include a 12GB/256GB variant.

That’s not the only feature that sets it apart in this price segment. The device sports a gorgeous 1.5K OLED display. The 6.67-inch (2712 x 1220 pixels) display peaks at 3200 nits and is certainly binge-proof.

Battery life is one of the big talking points of this device. You get one of the biggest batteries on any smartphone. The device weighs under 200 gm despite a massive 6550 mAh battery. It fires up in quick time thanks to 90W fast charging. The POCO X7 Pro scores with the features that matter for most users at this price segment including a dependable dual rear cam (with a 50MP main camera). It’s easily one of the best smartphone buys in its segment.

(An effective price of Rs 24,999 onwards)