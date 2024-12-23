Tech Next | POCO C75 5G: Budget-friendly 5G smartphone with impressive 6.88″ 120Hz display

CHENNAI: Disruption is a word that you hear a lot in the smartphone space. The all-new POCO C75 5G is the newest device that can claim to be a true disruptor. POCO has positioned the C75 as the cheapest 5G device you can buy right now in India. The C75 5G lands just under Rs 8,000 as part of a special introductory price and stands out in this price band with its design language.

The C75 is more than just a 5G-ready device at a budget. We like the flat frame and the centred circular design that sets the C75 apart in the budget segment. The natural rock textures play out particularly well in the green colour way. One of the talking points of the C75 is it’s large, 6.88-inch (1600 x 720 pixels / 260 PPI) HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. POCO packs it with a 120Hz refresh rate which is impressive at this price tag; the display peaks at 600 nits. It’s easily one of the best displays in this segment. Battery life is quite solid; there’s a 5160 mAh battery under the hood with an 18W charger in the box.

This smartphone is propelled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset; this processor is complemented by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1 TB with

support for Micro SD cards). POCO will offer two years of Android OS updates and 4 years of security updates on this device. Aside from a 50MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter, the other cool touch is a 3.5mm audio jack for your wiredheadphones. If you’re looking to upgrade to a 5G-ready smartphone at a budget, the POCO C75 5G ought to be on your radar (Rs 7,999)