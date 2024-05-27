Tech Next | OPPO's Find X7 Ultra review: The best 'Ultra' camera phone you can't buy?

CHENNAI: We saw this with the Google Pixel Fold and the Google Pixel 6 before this - great smartphones that you can only shop for when you’re travelling out of India. OPPO’s Find X7 Ultra is likely to join this list. While we checked out this phone (that is priced around Rs 70,000 INR in key markets), OPPO has not confirmed if and when this device will be available for sale in India. Your best bet like the Pixel Fold is to snag it abroad. While one of OPPO’s key rivals with a terrific mobile shooter sports an Ultra tag, it’s the OPPO Find X7 Ultra that might be the ‘Ultra’ to beat especially in the camera department.

It’s the design of the Find X7 Ultra that caught our attention. This is almost nothing like you will find in the flagship smartphone market. We dig the split dual finish that includes a vegan leather element. We checked out the Sepia Brown variant which is probably the best of the available colour variants that also includes a gorgeous Ocean Blue. The vegan leather doesn’t just add to the premium vibe but makes it less prone to slips. It feels lighter in your hand than the 221 gm heft; OPPO has done a great job with the weight distribution.

The 6.82-inch QHD+ AMOLED display (1440 x 3168 pixels) comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. It peaks at 4500 nits adding to it’s vibrant appeal. The ProXDR display also supports Dolby Vision making it binge proof. This gorgeous display is backed by a solid 5000 mAh battery that charges in quick time (1 to 100% in under 40 minutes). At its core is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with an Adreno 750 GPU. We checked out the 16GB/256GB variant. The device aced our Geekbench test notching up a score of 4883 (multi-core). It’s a bit of an effort to install Google Play Store (given that this is an International version) on the device but once we managed this, we were good to go.

But ultimately this device is about its rear camera. OPPO leverages its partnership with Hasselblad for the Find X7 Ultra; you get an array of lenses. There’s a 50MP primary lens, two 50MP telephoto lenses and a 50MP ultra-wide lens that makes this quad rear cam a formidable mobile shooter. The device slayed lowlight images and portrait images and its easily one of the most versatile smartphone cams out there. It’s this rear camera that makes it worth sourcing as we wait to hear about the OPPO’s India launch plans for the Find X7 Ultra.