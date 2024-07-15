Tech Next: OPPO's AI-powered Reno 12 Pro smartphone is a cool mix of form and function

CHENNAI: OPPO might have been late to come to the AI party but the brand’s all-new flagship – the OPPO Reno 12 Pro is a showcase for the brand’s AI skills that extend beyond photography. But it’s not just the AI prowess that has our attention. It starts with the smartphone’s gorgeous design language.

The Reno 12 Pro is not the first Reno series device that impressed us with its slinky design. It’s just 7.4 mm thin and weighs about 180 gm. We checked out the Space Brown colour variant that’s easily one of the most interesting shades on any smartphone right now. OPPO opts for a beautiful two tone finish with both matte and glossy sections that are split by a stylish ribbon. It’s not just pretty but also tough thanks to a drop resistant and splash proof form factor.

The talking point of the Reno 12 Pro is its triple rear camera that include a 50MP Telephoto Portrait Camera and a 50MP Main camera with OIS; there’s also an 8MP ultra-wide camera in the mix. The device shoots terrific studio-style portraits that are among the best in the segment and is one of the key reasons to consider this device. There’s a whole bunch of AI tools that augment the photography experience including a very effective AI Eraser that scrubs out unwanted people or objects from your images. We also enjoyed using features like AI Best Face and AI Clear Face that work really well for group shots.

The Reno 12 Pro doesn’t just score on the design and camera fronts, we also approve of the 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display (2412 x 1080 pixels) that stretches the screen: body ratio to 93.5%. It features a 120Hz refresh rate and peaks at 120 nits and is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with an 80W SUPERVOOC charger in the box. There’s a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset under the hood that will work for most users except extreme gamers. The OPPO Reno 12 Pro is a great blend of form and function that uses AI effectively for everyday use case scenarios (Rs 36,999 onwards)