Tech Next: OPPO unveils Reno12 Pro 5G with Manish Malhotra's signature designs

CHENNAI: OPPO’s partnership with designer Manish Malhotra is timed to add some glitter to the Diwali season. The OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition is equally a celebration of India’s vibrant culture and traditions. This device seeks inspiration from the designer’s iconic World Collection and reflects the opulence of Indian design heritage.

This OPPO Reno12 Pro limited edition stands out with its black and gold finish. It features intricate gold filigree and floral embroidery over an elegant black backdrop. It’s an interesting blend of OPPO’s innovative material design with Manish Malhotra's signature motifs. The graphics draw from India's rich artistic traditions. The floral motifs of Mughal art and the intricate embroidery techniques from regions like Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh play out on the back. The gold symbolises luxury and grandeur.

While the design template might have changed to coincide with the festive season, you get the same hardware and camera tricks that make the OPPO Reno 12 Pro a compelling option in the sub Rs 40K segment. The intricate design elements on this festive edition complement the slinky form factor. It’s just 7.4 mm thin and feels really good in your hand with its 180 gm heft. OPPO adds to your peace of mind with a drop resistant and splash proof form factor.

Vibrant displays are a given at this price point. This device sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display (2412 x 1080 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate. Colours are gorgeous, the 93.5% screen: body ratio adds to its near bezel-less appeal for an immersive viewing experience. Other hardware highlights include a robust 5000 mAh battery backed by an 80W SUPERVOOC charger that’s bundled with the device. Unless you’re an extreme gamer, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset has you covered. The device comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

OPPO has unleashed the power of AI in the Reno12 Pro’s camera solution suite. The triple rear camera combines a 50MP Telephoto Portrait Camera, a 50MP Main camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. If there’s one reason we’d recommend this shooter (especially during the festive season when you’re likely to snap a lot of images), it’s the studio-style portraits that are among the best in the segment. But most of all, this limited edition scores with its style quotient (Rs 36,999)