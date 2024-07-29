Tech Next: OnePlus Watch 2r offers stylish aluminium build and vibrant AMOLED display at an affordable price

CHENNAI: It didn’t take OnePlus too long to launch a follow up to its first Wear OS-powered smartwatch. The OnePlus Watch 2 remains one of the best smartwatches we’ve reviewed this year. The OnePlus Watch 2r lands in India within five months of that launch and has been unveiled at a slightly more affordable, sub Rs 20K price point. Should you consider this wearable or opt for the pricier predecessor?

We checked out the Gunmetal Gray with its black strap and matte black chassis. It looks refined and as well built as its predecessor. There’s one key difference though. This one’s crafted in aluminium while the Watch 2 featured a stainless steel frame. The 2r is lighter (thanks to the aluminium construction) and is comfortable to wear for long periods. It comes with the same durability – it’s IP68 certified for dust and water resistance; yes, you can plunge into the pool with the 2r. We like the dual-tone chronographic markings on the 2r, it sets this watch apart in a crowd and adds to its appeal as a stylish watch. The crown doesn’t rotate (just like the Watch 2) and there’s no rotatable bezel too.

One of our favourite features is the vibrant 1.43-inch AMOLED display (466 x 466 pixels) that is identical to its predecessor. It peaks at 1000 nits and offers excellent visibility. The 2r also shares the same Snapdragon W5 processor and Wear OS 4 as it’s predecessor. It’s the same for the battery and the various health sensors under the hood. While OnePlus launched a global variant with eSIM support, the brand has chosen not to launch that version in India.

The OnePlus Watch 2r scores with its build quality and battery life. The large display and Wear OS add to its credentials as a versatile smartwatch. It’s also one of the best looking smartwatches under Rs 20K and offers great value at its asking price. (Rs 17,999)