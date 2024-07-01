Tech Next | OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G: Affordable smartphone with powerful features under Rs 20K

CHENNAI: The OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G was one of our favourite sub Rs 20K smartphones in 2023. OnePlus has just unveiled the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G that aims to build on this reputation. It’s one of the most affordable smartphones in the OnePlus portfolio and the brand would like us to believe that it hasn’t cut too many corners on this aggressively priced smartphone.

The design certainly doesn’t lack a premium appeal. We checked out the brightest colour variant in the line-up, a vivid shade of blue that OnePlus calls Mega Blue. It’s certainly a showstopper, yet isn’t too blingy. It doesn’t have an affinity for fingerprints. The CE4 Lite is also available in Super Silver and an Ultra Orange that launches later. At 191 gm, the device doesn’t feel too bulky in your hand. The retail box includes a 80W SuperVOOC charger and a TPU case.

The 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display features two key improvements over its predecessor. With a peak brightness of 2100 nits, it’s certainly much brighter than last year’s CE3 Lite. Then there’s Aqua Touch, that has trickled down from pricier OnePlus devices. This feature ensures better touch accuracy and precision when the screen is wet. It’s really handy with multiple use case scenarios whether you’re trying to swipe through the phone in the rain or with sweaty hands during a workout or gaming session.

OnePlus sticks with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor that has powered the last two CE Lite devices. While that’s a move that might disappoint some fans, the device is still up to the task. We tested the 8GB/256GB variant and it powered through most tasks and gaming tests. It notched up a score of just above 2000 on our Geekbench (multi-core) benchmark test. The device also comes in an 8GB/128GB option. Both variants offer storage expansion up to 2TB thanks to a Micro SD slot.

The CE4 Lite offers one of the better camera experiences at this price point. The dual rear cam is headlined by a 50MP Sony LYTIA600 camera with OIS and also includes a 2MP depth sensor. But there’s no ultra-wide cam. A 16MP selfie shooter is also in the mix and won’t let you down. The device comes with a robust 5500 mAh battery that should comfortably last a whole day. The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G scores on the key features that buyers value at this price point and is one of the best smartphone buys under Rs 20K. (Rs 19,999 onwards)