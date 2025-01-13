Tech Next | OnePlus 13: A flagship evolution with sleek design and AI camera innovations

CHENNAI: The all-new OnePlus 13 is certainly OnePlus’ best flagship ever; this one does more than quench your need for speed. It may not be a significant leap over last year’s OnePlus 12 but it features key updates that you will notice. The first thing that caught our attention is a meaningful design update, a seamless blend of a quad-curve design with a flat mid-frame. It makes the OnePlus 13 one of the most ergonomically designed smartphones out there. We checked out the Midnight Ocean colourway with its unique micro-fibre vegan leather back that exudes a premium vibe. It’s also built for the elements thanks to its IP68/IP69 certification and Ceramic Guard that offers more scratch resistance for the display.

OnePlus has upped its display game this decade, the 13 is a case in point. The device features a vibrant 6.82-inch QHD+ display (3168 x 1440 pixels) that hits a peak brightness of 4500 notes. This immersive, 2K ProXDR display gets a boost with OnePlus’ Aqua Touch 2.0 that ensures that wet or greasy fingers don’t get in the way.

Speed has long been OnePlus’ calling card. The One Plus 13 becomes one of the first smartphones to be powered by the all-new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset; the storage options go all the way up to a whopping 24GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. This might give most laptops a complex. The device blazed through our tests. The faster Neural Engine (with an improved CPU and GPU) impacts everything from multi-tasking to gaming.

One of the big improvements we’re likely to see in most premium smartphones through 2025 is battery life. The OnePlus 13 boasts of an ultra-slim OnePlus Silicon NanoStack battery. It allows the device to find the perfect balance between battery performance and a lightweight form factor. This robust 6000 mAh battery is backed by a 100W SUPERVOOC charger in the box that powers this device in quick time.

The triple rear cam co-designed with Hasselblad gets a big boost with a whole suite of AI solutions. This includes AI Detail Boost, one of the standout features in Oxygen OS 15.0 (based on Android 15), the newest version of OnePlus’ Custom UI. The device also shoots sharp Portraits. The OnePlus 13 hits the right notes with improvements in design, the rear camera performance and a whole bunch of AI features. And yes, it’s plenty fast. (Rs 69,999 onwards)