Tech Next: Multitask like a pro with the ASUS Zenbook DUO OLED dual laptop

CHENNAI: ASUS has been one of the pioneers in the dual screen laptop space. The ASUS Zenbook DUO OLED is the latest device to join this ever expanding line of ASUS’ dual screen notebooks. It’s also positioned as the world’s first dual-screen laptop with twin 14-inch FHD 60Hz OLED touchscreens.



It can pass off as a regular laptop. It looks compact and weighs just 1.65 kg (including the detachable keyboard). ASUS has thought through practical everyday use case scenarios that are incorporated in the form factor. The entire package features two full-size OLED touchscreens with a detachable keyboard and a built-in kickstand that enhance its productivity capabilities on the go. It uses a unique Bluetooth detachable keyboard with Pogo Pins that add to the flexibility and also allow you to charge the keyboard at any moment.

It’s the multiple use case scenarios that justify the Zenbook DUO OLED’s stiff premium. You can opt for Dual screen mode with a Bluetooth keyboard that allows you to double your screen real estate over a conventional laptop. You can also switch to dual screen mode with a virtual keyboard or switch to Desktop mode that allows you to split content. This is particularly useful for Content creators who can use one screen for a productivity App and the other screen for reference materials, almost like you would do on a AIO or a large desktop screen. And then there’s just the conventional laptop mode when you’re typing on the go.

Both screens on this laptop are immersive. You get dual 14-inch Full HD+ OLED touchscreens (1920 x 1200 pixels) that peak at 500 nits with a 60Hz refresh rate. Both these ASUS Lumina OLED displays are Dolby Vision certified and Pantone validated. They also feature a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut for vivid colours. At its heart is an Intel Core 9 Ultra processor with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of internal storage. We also like the multiple connectivity options that include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port and an HDMI 2.1 (TMDS) port. The ScreenXpert software involves a bit of a learning curve but is quite intuitive and allows you to leverage the device’s dual screen capabilities. It doesn’t come cheap but the ASUS Zenbook DUO OLED is one of the best dual screen laptops that we’ve tested; particularly useful for multi-tasking and complex work flows. (Rs 2,39,999)