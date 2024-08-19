Tech Next: Long-lasting battery and fast charger shine in OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune edition

CHENNAI: Special editions and new colour variants have become the order of the day in the smartphone space. It’s why the new OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune edition should come as no surprise. OnePlus has used a stunning blend of soft gold and pink tones to create a unique colour palette that captures the appeal of flowing dunes bathed in the evening sun. It’s not just the unique colour, OnePlus has also worked on the textures that adds to its appeal and premium vibe.

The new shade plays out particularly well with the rear camera module, the OnePlus 12R’s most distinctive design element. Just like the OnePlus 12, the alert slider has now moved to the left spine. OnePlus has also done a great job with the weight distribution; the device feels good in your hand. It weighs just over 200 gm, despite a monster battery under the hood.

It’s more than just speed, the OnePlus 12R ticks the boxes that matter for most users at this price segment. One of our favourite features is battery life. There’s a massive 5500 mAh battery that keeps this device chugging along. OnePlus has bundled a 100W SuperVOOC charger that fires up this device in under 30 minutes. OnePlus opts for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage for the Sunset Dune option: it’s plenty fast. The device consistently hit a score of around 4500 in our Geekbench (Multi-core) tests and handled everyday tasks and intense gaming effortlessly.

You get a large, 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display (2780 x 1264 pixels) with an impressive 94.2% screen: body ratio. The 120Hz refresh rate adds to its appeal as a binge-watch display. The rear cam combines a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro cam. The OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune edition is a great addition to the sub Rs 45K, flagship killer segment. (Rs 42,999)