Tech Next: Lenovo’s 2024 ThinkPad is all set for AI era with 17+ hour battery life and stunning 14-inch display

CHENNAI: You can’t escape a Lenovo ThinkPad at most airport departure zones and lounges. It’s one of the ultimate symbols for road warriors who get stuff done on the go. Lenovo has given the ThinkPad an AI boost to equip for a whole new era.

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 AMD is the first-ever x86 Lenovo ThinkPad to feature next-gen AI capabilities with 50 TOPS of processing power.

The big story is under the hood. The ThinkPad T14s AMD Gen 6 is propelled by an AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 360 processor, delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI processing power. It’s ideally suited for advanced data analysis and real-time machine learning. It’s paired with an integrated AMD Radeon 880M GPU. It’s the perfect blend for rendering high-quality visuals, crucial for content creation and other graphics-intensive tasks. And then there’s Windows 11 that further leverages AI for elevated productivity and personalised computing experiences.

Whether you’re a number cruncher or a Content creator, you will appreciate the 14-inch WUXGA display that delivers 400 nits of brightness. Lenovo keeps the screen to body ratio to 88%, making it an immersive display. This stellar display is backed by over 17 hours of battery life that will please those road warriors who are flitting between airports and multiple client meetings. (Rs 1,38,000 onwards)