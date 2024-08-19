Tech Next: Lava Blaze X debuts as first sub-Rs 15,000 smartphone with curved display

CHENNAI: Lava likes to play up the fact that it’s one of the only Indian brands that continues to do battle in the smartphone space. Lava has positioned its newest offering as the first smartphone in the sub Rs 15,000 price range with a curved display. The Lava Blaze X is betting big on its immersive display; curved displays used to be the preserve of premium smartphones in the past. But this device is more than just about it’s gorgeous display.

Design has become a key differentiator even in the affordable smartphone segment. We checked out the Titanium Grey colour option and it looks very refined. Lava has also kept the heft to 183 gm and the thickness to 8.45 mm, making this device comfortable to hold. It’s a tad slippery though and you might end up leaning on the transparent back case that Lava has bundled in the box. Despite its slim form, Lava has packed a massive 5000 mAh battery under the hood. Battery life is solid and should please even heavy duty users. There’s also a 33W fast charger in the box.

Our favourite feature by far is the 6.67-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) 3D Curved AMOLED display that is one of the best in this price range. The 120Hz refresh rate adds to it’s binge watch creds. At its heart is a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The device comes in three versions (4GB/6GB/8GB) that all feature 128GB of internal storage. Device performance is above par but is certainly not the fastest in the segment. It’s the same for camera performance (The Blaze X features a 64 MP primary lens and a 2MP macro cam) where the device is able to hold its own in this segment.

The Lava Blaze X is a capable option if you’re looking for a smartphone under Rs 15,000. We like the display and the clutter-free UI that offers a clean Android experience. But the device has it’s task out in a segment that also features other compelling options like the Redmi 13 and the CMF Phone 1. (Rs 14,999 onwards)