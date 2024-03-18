Tech Next: Large screen action

CHENNAI: Projectors were once the preserve of the boardroom. The pandemic changed all that. We might have returned to the cinemas but the demand for large screen action continues unabated. BenQ is one of the brands that’s been riding the home projector boom. The brand’s all-new BenQ W5800 home cinema projector is a premium 4K UHD projector that can deliver high quality visuals even with a 180-inch projection. Of course, you’ll have to find a wall large enough for that projection.

One of the highlights of this projector is that it features 2600 ANSI Lumens brightness guaranteeing bright and bold images. It delivers 1700 ANSI Lumens brightness in 100% DCI-P3 in Cinema. The projector combines BenQ’s HDR-PRO technology with comprehensive colour temperature tuning. BenQ is also playing up filmmaker mode that allows you to experience content just like how the creators envisioned. Dynamic Black Technology and Delta E <1 calibration ensure perfect balance in both dark and bright scenes. Durability is one of the key purchase drivers for home projectors. The Blue Core Laser technology in the W5800 is designed to outlast most traditional projector lamps. BenQ claims this offers superior image quality, brightness and performance that lasts up to 25,000 hours.

Connectivity and set up are a breeze. The W5800 fits into any installation sites with its easy adjustment tools such as 1.6x Motorized zoom lens, 2D lens shift and Corner Fit. The ARC/eARC support on the Projector ensures seamless connectivity for external audio devices or soundbars that complement the visual experience. (Rs 6,50,000)