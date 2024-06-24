Tech Next | JBL Authentics 200: One of the best Bluetooth speakers under Rs 40,000

CHENNAI: JBL recently unveiled a trio of Bluetooth speakers under its JBL Authentics Line; it’s the smallest speaker in this line-up - the JBL Authentics 200 that has our attention. It’s easily one of the best Bluetooth speakers that you can currently buy under Rs 40,000 and can fill almost any room with its impressive music output. This is a speaker that can rub shoulders with your artefacts in the living room or the den thanks to its elegant retro design.

The Authentics 200 takes design cues from JBL’s classic speakers. This one is crafted with a premium aluminium frame, custom leather-like enclosure and a reimagined grille. It’s comforting to know that the speaker has been made with partially recycled materials. There are some interesting design touches that also add to the acoustic experience. For instance the speaker features raised rubber pads to ensure that the bass from the down-firing woofer does not create any distortion.

A true test of a speaker is how it handles volume levels of 50 to 60%. This is where the JBL Authentics 200 truly shines. It comes with a pair of 25mm tweeters, a full-range 5-inch woofer and a 6-inch passive radiator. You can be sure of a deep bass and the perfect audio balance across music genres. The speaker punches above its weight (just 3.1 kg). We wish this speaker was portable (it needs to be connected to a power source)

Set up is a breeze; it took us a few seconds to hook up this speaker via the companion JBL One App that allows you to connect via Wi-Fi. We tried it out with Apple AirPlay. The speaker also offers smart assistant connectivity and allows you to connect to Alexa and Google at once. You can also opt to control the speaker with the old school controls that include volume, treble and bass knobs. If you’re looking for a smart speaker to unwind after a long day or a powerful speaker for a house party, the JBL Authentics 200 has you covered (Rs 39,999)