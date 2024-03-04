Tech Next: iQOO’s new flagship-killer smartphone

CHENNAI: iQOO’s all-new sub Rs 40,000 smartphone – the iQOO Neo 9 Pro has arrived and will take on other new launches in the segment like OnePlus 12R. The device hits quite a few right notes and is feature packed. It all starts with the design. The device is available in two colours including our favourite – Fiery Red. This colour way comes in a vibrant dual-tone and a premium leather finish. The other cool design element is the unique squircle rear camera that stands apart in a crowd.

One of the talking points of this device is the 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED 1.5K display (2800 x 1260 pixels) with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. It makes it one of the brightest displays in this segment. This vibrant display is backed by a massive 5160 mAh battery under the hood; iQOO has bundled a 120W fast charger in the box.

At its heart is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that powered most of the flagship devices in 2023. The Neo 9 Pro comes in two hardware configurations – 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB. One of the highlights of this device is the 50MP Sony IMX920 camera that teams up with an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera that add to its appeal as a genuine flagship killer (Rs 36,999 onwards).