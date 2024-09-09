Tech Next: iQOO Z9s Pro 5G stuns with 3D curved display, 5500 mAh battery

CHENNAI: iQOO’s new sub Rs 25K smartphone lands in the flagship challenger space. The iQOO Z9s Pro 5G is one of most capable new devices to land in this highly competitive price range and ticks many key boxes. The device comes in two distinct colour options - Flamboyant Orange and Luxe Marble that both stand out in a crowd. The Flamboyant Orange comes with a unique Vegan Leather finish. One of our favourite features of the Z9s Pro is its 3D curved display that’s quite rare at this price point.

You’re likely to gravitate towards the immersive, 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display (2392 x 1080 pixels) that features a 120Hz refresh rate and hits an impressive peak brightness of 4500 nits. The display also features iQOO’s Wet Touch technology that allows you to unlock the device with sweaty or wet hands. At its heart is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. You get a choice of three storage options - 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB.

A 5500 mAh battery completes the hardware spec sheet. Despite this massive battery, the device still feels good in your hand and weighs 190 gm. iQOO has bundled an 80W charger that powers the device in quick time - 1 to 50% in just 21 minutes. The dual rear camera set up includes a 50MP (Sony IMX883) camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. There’s also a 16MP selfie camera in the mix. The iQOO Z9s Pro 5G is one of the best buys at this price band and delivers solid bang for your buck (Rs 24,999 onwards)