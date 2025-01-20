Tech Next | Huawei’s all-new wearable

CHENNAI: Huawei’s latest wearable launch is a clear sign that there is still a market for compact, lightweight activity trackers and fitness bands. The Huawei Band 9 is pitched as a fitness companion that complements your wellness goals with a solid battery life and an affordable price tag.

The first thing that you’re likely to notice is the ultra-light form factor. This wearable is just 8.99 mm thin and feels almost weightless on your wrist. The band weights just 14 gm and offers a snug fit. We like the sweat-wicking, perforated design that is just what you need when you’re training hard in the gym. The Band 9 features a vibrant 1.47-inch AMOLED display with a 2.5D glass for a clear view of all your health stats. You can choose from over 100 watch faces to customise your look.

The Band 9 comes with a bunch of wellness features. You can keep tabs on your heart rate, SpO2, respiratory rate, and any signs of abnormal breathing while you snooze. There’s support for over 100 workout modes; you can dive into the pool with this (thanks to the 5ATM water resistance). Battery life is one of the key boxes that this wearable ticks. You can stretch it up to 14 days but that’s only if you don’t use the Always on display. Most users should manage about 5 days. The Huawei Band 9 delivers great value for users looking for a fitness band on a budget with a bold display. (Rs 3,999)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)