CHENNAI: It’s that time of the year to indulge. Deepavali is just around the corner, the perfect time if you’re in the market for a premium, flagship smartphone. Google and Apple have just unveiled their 2024 flagships while special offers on online platforms have sweetened the deal on foldable smartphone like the OnePlus Open. We’ve rounded up some the best flagships you can buy right now:

Apple iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max: AI is the big talking point in the 2024 iPhone Pro duo. At the heart of these smartphones is the all-new A18 Pro Chip that isn’t just 20% faster than its predecessor but will also power AI features courtesy Apple Intelligence. The 16 Pro now sports a 6.3-inch display while the Pro Max is close to the seven-inch threshold with a massive 6.9-inch display. This year’s Pro devices come with a triple rear cam that includes a 48MP Fusion cam, an improved 48MP ultrawide lens and a 12MP telephoto shooter. (Rs 1,19,900 onwards)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: crafted in titanium, the 2024 Ultra is one of the most elegantly designed smartphones of the year. It scores on two key fronts that matter for most users – display and camera. The gorgeous 6.8-inch AMOLED (1440 x 3120 pixels) is one of the best on any smartphone while the rear camera scores with zoom photography. The quad rear camera flaunts a 200MP primary lens; the zoom duties are handled by a 50MP periscope lens and a 10MP telephoto lens (Rs 1,21,999)

OPPO Reno 12 Pro: one of the best flagship smartphones you can buy under Rs 40,000. The Reno 12 Pro scores with its premium design and slinky form factor (it’s just 7.4 mm thin and weighs about 180 gm). The device is also available as a special edition device timed for Diwali designed in partnership with Manish Malhotra. This device aces studio-style portraits. The triple rear camera combines a 50MP Telephoto Portrait Camera, a 50MP Main camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. (Rs 36,999)

OnePlus Open: it might be a year since the debut of OnePlus’ first foldable and yet it remains one of our favourite foldable smartphones. A recent price cut makes this a compelling option. You get two immersive displays – a 6.31-inch cover display and a 7.82-inch primary display that both feature a 120Hz refresh rate and peak at an impressive 2800 nits. Speed is a given with OnePlus; the Open is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. (Rs 1,04,999)

Google Pixel 9 Pro: Google’s decision to release two Pro versions of its 2024 Google Pixel 9 flagship is great news for users seeking a compact smartphone experience. The 9 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch display and features a silky matte glass back that lends it a premium vibe. The triple rear cam is one of our favourite mobile shooters for 2024 and includes a 50MP main camera, a 48MP telephoto lens and a 48MP ultrawide cam. This stellar cam is backed by Google’s photo editing tools and the Pixel 9 Pro also features Google Gemini baked in. (Rs 1,09,999)

Vivo X Fold3 Pro: one of the best foldable smartphones to debut in 2024, Vivo’s premium smartphone is also one of the only foldables that offers an IPX8 certification. It also sports one of the best rear cameras on any foldable smartphones. You get a triple rear cam (50MP primary lens, a 50MP ultrawide cam and 64MP telephoto cam) developed in partnership with Zeiss. This cam snaps sharp Portrait images and selfies with its 32MP front cam. (Rs 1,59,999)

Motorola Razr 50: if you’re looking for a flip-type foldable, Moto’s newest flagship deserves to be in your consideration set. We like the large, functional 3.6-inch external display that allows you to access key notifications and information including Google Gemini without leaning on the immersive 6.9-inch pOLED primary display. It’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor and backed by a robust 4200 mAh battery (Rs 64,999)