Tech Next: Google's Pixel Watch 3 variant has two sizes and larger battery

CHENNAI: The Google Pixel Watch 3 is among the best options for Android users especially if you already use a Google Pixel smartphone. Google’s 2024 Pixel watch becomes the second Pixel wearable to retail in India after last year’s Pixel Watch 2. It builds on the elegant design of the first two Pixel Watch editions and now offers a choice of two sizes.

The Pixel Watch 3 comes with the same circular design that stands out in a crowd. Google’s improved ‘Actua’ display is now twice as bright (up to 2000 nits). Aside from the standard 41mm option, the Pixel Watch 3 is also available in a 45mm option that offers 40% more screen real estate. This is great news if you have a large wrist or if you’re looking for more room for glanceable information during a workout or while using Maps. It’s the larger 45mm option that’s our pick. Google has also packed this variant with a larger battery (35% larger than the 41mm option) that delivers up to 24 hours with the always-on display.

The Pixel Watch’s wellness pitch is centred around the Fitbit suite. While quite a few features come within the standard package, you have to pay for a Fitbit Premium subscription (Rs 999/year) for deeper insights. Most smartwatches work best within that particular brand’s ecosystem. It’s same with the Pixel Warch that offers greater functionality with a Pixel smartphone. You can use your Pixel watch to control your Pixel camera. The watch also offers some other cool tools like a recorder (backed by Google AI) and the ability to control your Google TV. The Pixel Watch is easily one of the best Google Wear OS powered smartwatches you can buy right now (Rs 38,999 onwards)