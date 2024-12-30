Tech Next | From Google Pixel 9 Pro to Dyson OnTrac, here are ten best gadgets of 2024

CHENNAI: AI was a recurring theme through much of 2024 as gadget manufacturers across categories leveraged the growing power of AI to market their products. Smartphone photography got sharper while the focus on wellness continued to drive the wearable space. We pick some of the best gadgets that we checked out in 2024.

Apple Watch 10: Of all the products that Apple unveiled during the year, it was the Apple Watch 10 that was probably the most significant upgrade. The reimagined Apple Watch 2024 edition, is thinner and lighter than its predecessor and features a large, 1.96-inch display that’s even larger than last year’s Apple Watch Ultra 2. It comes with faster charging (80% battery in 30 minutes) and insightful Sleep Apnea notifications. (Rs 46,900 onwards)

Vivo X Fold3 Pro: Our favourite foldable smartphone of 2024, the X Fold3 comes with a massive primary display that stretches to 8.03 inches and a fully functional cover display. But it’s the rear camera that is its defining feature. Vivo leverages its partnership with Zeiss to deliver the best rear cam experience on a foldable smartphone with a triple rear cam headlined with a 50MP primary lens. (Rs 1,59,999)

ViewSonic M10: It won an IF design award (2024) for its fashionable design. This portable projector can slip into your slimmest portfolio bag, it’s also geared for those family holidays or game days with your friends with its big screen appeal. With 2200 RGB Laser Lumens of brightness and a built-in Harman Kardon speaker, the M10 is a powerful portable entertainment solution. (Rs 1,50,000)

Dyson OnTrac: Arguably the coolest pair of headphones unveiled in 2024, Dyson’s premium headphones bring a whole new approach to customisation backed with the brand’s attention to the finer details. Crafted in aluminium, these cans offer a wide range of cushions and caps (optional accessories) to customise your look. Noise cancellation is terrific, the high-quality cushions insulate you and shut external sounds. And then there’s the 55 hours of battery life. (Rs 44,900)

OnePlus Pad 2: This premium Android tab with its all-metal unibody design and elegant matte finish can also double up as a laptop alternative on a short business trip or beach holiday. We dig the immersive 12.1-inch, 3K display with a 144 Hz refresh rate that’s great for gaming or binge-watch sessions. OnePlus’ improved Smart Keyboard adds to it’s appeal as a productivity device. (Rs 37,999 onwards)

Beats Pill – Kim Special Edition: This customised, special edition of the Beats Pill launched in collaboration with Kim Kardashian is the perfect blend of style and acoustic appeal. It scores with its lightweight form (680 gm) and ingress protection (IP67-rated for dust and water resistance. But it’s the soundstage that is the headline feature; the speaker benefits from a bigger, bespoke racetrack woofer and also delivers 24 hours of battery life. (Rs 16,900)

Whoop 4.0: It works in the background, so you can focus on your workouts. Whoop finally kept its date with India with the most current version of its Activity Tracker. The choice of elite sportspersons across the world, the Whoop 4.0 (with its subscription-based model) excels with its wellness metrics and sleep tracking with an ultralight, all-weather proof form. (Rs 23,990)

Google Pixel 9 Pro: Probably our favourite Android smartphone of the year, Google’s compact flagship is the perfect option for users who want ‘Pro-level’ features but prefer a more ‘pocketable’ device. This device doesn’t just score with its stellar rear cam but also offers one of the best on-device AI experiences on any smartphone with everything from photography to meeting summaries getting an AI boost. (Rs 1,09,999)

OPPO Find X8: OPPO has pushed the boundaries with its Find X series of smartphones. The Find X8 is the newest device that benefits from OPPO’s camera partnership with iconic Swedish brand Hasselblad. This is one of the best smartphone camera experiences at its asking price and does a terrific job with Portrait images. (Rs 69,999)

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 – AMD: It is the first-ever x86 Lenovo ThinkPad to feature next-gen AI capabilities with 50 TOPS of processing power. This notebook is propelled by an AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 360 processor; it’s ideally suited for advanced data analysis and realtime machine learning and is complemented by Windows 11 that further leverages AI for elevated productivity and personalised computing experiences. (Rs 1,38,000 onwards).

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)