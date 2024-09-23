Tech Next: Experience immersive display with Vivo T3 Pro 5G

CHENNAI: It’s not just hardware specs, we’re seeing an improvement in the design language of smartphones that are priced under Rs 30,000. While brands see this as a ‘premiumisation’ of smartphone options, most buyers are open to upping their spends in this competitive price segment. These buyers expect to see more premium features and improved design as they seek bang for their buck. The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is the newest Vivo T series device that delivers on this front.

Slim is clearly in. The T3 Pro 5G is one of the many devices in the market that manages a slinky form factor (under 8 mm) despite packing a robust 5500 mAh battery under the hood. Vivo sweetens the deal with an 80W charger in the box. The device weighs 190 gm and feels really nice in your hand. We’re partial to the Sandstone Orange colour way with a vegan leather back that adds to its premium vibe. We also like the sleek design with a 3D curved display. The device is IP64-certified for dust and water resistance.

The 6.77-inch 3D curved AMOLED display (2392 x 1080 pixels) is one of the highlights of this device. It features a 120Hz refresh rate (a given at this price point) and peaks at 4500 nits. This immersive display is backed with dual stereo speakers and a Hi-Res Audio certification.

Camera performance has become a key differentiator in this price segment and Vivo has upped its camera game not just with its V series but also with this line of T series devices. You get a dual rear camera that includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS primary lens. It’s one of the better mobile shooters in this segment especially in lowlight with Vivo’s Super Night Mode. The device supports advanced 4K video recording with Hybrid Image Stabilisation.

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is one of the best all-round devices in this segment. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and comes in two variants - 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. It scores with its design language and rear camera while the large display is perfect for your binge watch sessions. (Rs 24,999 onwards)