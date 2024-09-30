Tech Next: Design-driven Dyson OnTrac headphones offers balanced acoustic experience

CHENNAI: To call these the coolest pair of cans we’ve spotted in 2024 is not an exaggeration. Dyson’s OnTrac headphones stand out in the premium over the ear headphones segment with a radical approach to design and customisation. But do they also deliver on the features that matter to serious audiophiles?

If there’s one reason we’d recommend the OnTrac, it’s design. These headphones might feel a tad heavy in your hand but you don’t quite feel the heft once you’re immersed in your playlist. Dyson has used premium materials to craft these headphones. We dig the aluminium build, a welcome departure from the plastic that tends to dominate even the ultra premium segment. You also get high quality cushions that insulate you in noisy environments. Both the caps and cushions are customisable. You can swap them with a wide range of colours (optional accessories). We’re partial to the CNC Copper finish that breaks the clutter in this segment.

The design sensibilities also percolate to the case; Dyson calls it a slimline case. This hard silicone shell folds to a flat position when you remove the headphones, giving you extra space in a slim backpack during your travels or daily commute. The MyDyson App sets you up and offers a clean user interface. You get basic controls and sound profiles to suit your preferences. The headphones also offer a range of touch controls that add to the overall user experience. ANC (Active noise cancellation) is one of the big wins. We checked this out in a noisy flight cabin and a crowded gym.

One of our favourite features is the soundstage. It doesn’t overdo bass but offers a more balanced acoustic experience that works particularly well if you have a diverse playlist that swings from Coldplay to Anirudh Ravichander. These headphones don’t offer spatial audio or Dolby Atmos which you’d expect at this price point. One of the key strengths of the OnTrac is battery performance; Dyson pegs it at a whopping 55 hours. Our tests validate this claim.

The Dyson OnTrac arrive at a time when discussions around sound exposure from headphones dominate social feeds. This is an area where Dyson’s data (accessible on the app) is mighty useful. You get granular data on the noise levels your ears are exposed to. Dyson’s new audio product doesn’t come cheap but is easy to recommend to serious audiophiles who are looking for a design-driven product that breaks away from the crowd. (Rs 44,990)