Tech Next: CMF by Nothing Buds Pro 2 has customisable Smart Dial, 360-degree cinematic sound

CHENNAI: The new CMF by Nothing Buds Pro 2 are not just one of the most stylish TWS Bluetooth earbuds you can buy right now but demonstrate how features that were once considered premium have now trickled down to the sub Rs 5K segment. It comes in a compact case that looks funky especially in the orange and blue colour ways. The first thing that’s likely to catch your attention is the smart dial. It’s more than just a cure for fidgety fingers. CMF by Nothing has positioned this as first customisable Smart Dial in this category. You can use the dial to tweak the volume or press to control noise cancellation You can use the touch controls for a variety of menu shortcuts by leaning on the pre-sets in the Nothing X App.

The stem design also features a unique wind-flow structure to minimise direct wind contact with the microphone that significantly reduces wind noise and improves call quality. The big story is the sound stage which is particularly good for its asking price. These buds combine the deep bass from a 11mm drover and the crisp treble from a 6mm tweeter. You can also tune into 360-degree cinematic sound with the spatial audio option.

One of the big improvements in the affordable earbud segment is ANC (Active noise cancellation). The Buds Pro 2 feature 50 dB Hybrid ANC and ace noise cancellation even in noisy environments. These buds are IP55 certified for water and dust resistance. Battery life is another key strength – you can get up to 43 hours with the case.. The CMF by Nothing Buds Pro 2 tick the key boxes that matter for most users and do it in style. (Rs 4,299)