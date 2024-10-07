Tech Next: Boult’s Q headset is budget-friendly and offers long listening hours

CHENNAI: Over the ear headphones are gaining traction especially among music aficionados and daily commuters who spend hours plugged into their music playlists or favourite OTT shows. The new Boult Q Headset aims to cash in on this trend with a budget pair of cans. Comfort, style and audio performance are the key dealbreakers for users looking for a pair of dependable headphones and the Q Headset aims to address this.

The Boult Q Headset has just been launched alongside the pricier Boost headset. Both these headsets feature the company’s BoomX Technology. The Q Headset delivered deep, resonant bass in our first brush with this device. It’s not just the soundstage, Boult is also playing up the device’s ability to handle calls. It’s kitted with the brand’s ‘Zen ENC Mic’ for noise-free calling. We checked this out in noisy environments and it did a reasonably good job. It’s designed for outdoorsy lifestyles thanks to its IPX5 rating that make it water resistant.

If you’re likely to plug in to your headphones for marathon sessions, you can take comfort from the memory foam ear cups that also add to the immersive listening experience. Gamers will dig Boult’s ‘Combat Gaming Mode’ that provides ultra-low latency with Bluetooth 5.4 for a seamless experience. The soundstage is quite impressive for this price point. These cans are kitted with what Boult calls 40mm ‘Bass Boosted Drivers’ and offer a choice of four EQ modes to suit your audio preference. It’s not just the acoustics, the other feature that makes the Boult Q a serious contender is battery life. You get 70 hours of listening time; a 10-minute fast charge powers your headphones for 10 hours of listening adding to its value for money proposition (Rs 1,799)