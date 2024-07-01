Tech Next | Boult Mustang Torq TWS earbuds blend style with 13mm drivers and BoomX technology

CHENNAI: Boult’s co-branded earbuds with Mustang are one of the more interesting brand partnerships we’ve seen this year in the consumer tech space. The Boult Mustang Torq is part of this line-up and aims to build on the six-decade-long legacy of the iconic Mustang brand that is one of the largest selling sportscar brands of all time. The Mustang is now in its seventh generation and has just turned 60 this year. Boult has positioned these TWS Bluetooth earbuds as the first to put the wild, untamed spirit of the Mustang in your pocket and it does it in style.

We dig the design of the case that is bound to spark conversations and get you attention. It takes design cues from generations of Mustang sports cars to create a unique form. The case LEDs are reminiscent of the wedge-deck tailgate while the GT badging on the earbuds makes a connection with the Mustang’s race-winning legacy. The buds are equally stylish and stand out in a bold blue colour way. It’s not just all looks, these buds come with 13mm drivers backed with BoomX technology with Extra Bass. They also offer easy touch controls and instant access to Google’s Voice assistant. Calls get a boost with Boult’s Zen Quad Mic ENC.

The Boult Mustang Torq buds pair instantly with your devices thanks to Bluetooth 5.4 and also offer dual device connectivity. Boult’s companion app gives you more control while the IPX5 rating for splash resistance add to their durability. These buds also score with their 50-hour battery life and are one of the most stylish earbuds in the sub Rs 2K price segment. (Rs 1,799)