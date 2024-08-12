Tech Next | Boult Klarity 3: Truly wireless earbuds with ANC, pro features under Rs 2,000

CHENNAI: Boult’s new sub Rs 2,000 TWS Bluetooth earbuds – Boult Klarity 3, brings some cool features to the budget segment. It’s the design that you’re likely to notice first. These buds come in a choice of two colours, each with its unique finish. We like the rubberised case on the Plano Black, there’s also the option of the Smoky Metal with a frosted Diamond case. Boult calls it fluted design, these buds sit comfortably on your ears with their stem-like form.

One of the talking points of these buds is Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), that’s quite impressive for this price tag. They’re packed with 50db Hybrid ANC that keeps external sounds to a minimum. Calls get a boost with a quad mic set up that include a feedforward mic for noise cancellation. You can customise the Equaliser modes with Boult’s AMP App. Gamers will appreciate the 45ms ultra-low latency that allows zero lag while gaming.

The Klarity 3 are powered by Boult’s 13mm BoomX drivers that deliver great bass thump. They also offer spatial audio and dual device pairing. These buds also tick the battery life box with 50 hours of battery life, making them a great option if you’re looking for Bluetooth earbuds on a budget. (Rs 1,999)