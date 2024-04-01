Tech Next: Bling Thing

TECNO has just unleashed it’s all new sub Rs 20K smartphone and it’s not short on bling. The Tecno Pova 6 Pro flaunts an edgy design. The panel uses advanced photolithography techniques to achieve a distinct design language. The back features more than 200 LED lights that are clustered around the rear cam. You can tweak the settings although they come in just one colour (white).

Tecno is playing up the battery credentials of this device. The brand has pitched the Pova 6 Pro as the first smartphone in India to feature a 6000 mAh battery complemented by a 70W charger. It allows you to power the device in really quick time – 1 to 50% in less than 20 minutes. The device doesn’t feel clunky despite this large battery that will please heavy duty users. It’s under 200 gm and just 7.9 mm. One of our favourite features of the Tecno Pova 6 Pro is it’s immersive 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display (1080 x 2460 pixels) that’s almost bezel-less. The display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and peaks at 1300 nits. You get great visibility even under direct sunlight, making it one of the better displays in its segment.

The device comes with Android 14 out of the box. Tecno’s Custom UI (HiOS) offers quite a few customisation options but is a tad too busy for our liking. The device didn’t stutter in our gaming or multi-tasking tests. It’s propelled by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset and comes in two options – 8GB/256GB and the top-end 12GB/256GB that we checked out. Camera performance could be better in extreme lowlight but the triple rear shooter in the Pova 6 Pro won’t let you down in most situations. At its heart is a 108MP primary cam. Tecno’s Pova 6 Pro is one of the most interesting additions to the sub Rs 20K smartphone segment this year.

(Rs 19,999 onwards)