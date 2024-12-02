TECH NEXT | Beats Pill - Kim Special Edition: Lightweight, IP67 waterproof speaker with 24 hr battery life

CHENNAI: Kim Kardashian first collaborated with Beats in 2022 on the Beats Fit Pro. The brand has just unveiled The Beats Pill – Kim Special Edition, a lightweight, portable speaker that comes in two shades including our favourite - an elegant shade of Light Gray. Beats has positioned this speaker as a lifestyle accessory that combines visually striking design with exceptional sound quality. This Special Edition has a lot going for it aside from just design.

The customisation for this special edition of the Beats Pill, doesn’t end with the colour tones. You get a custom grey USB-C charging cable and a removable colour-matched lanyard for on the go. At 680 gm, it’s incredibly light and also offers IP67 protection for dust and water resistance. It’s pool and beach proof thanks to internal seals that help keep dirt, sand and water out. This speaker delivers 24 hours of battery life despite its lightweight form. Our tests validate Beats’ battery life claims. The Beats Pill also supports Amplify Mode, which allows you to sync two speakers for a fuller, richer sound. It works equally well with iOS and Android devices with hassle-free pairing.

Don’t let its diminutive size fool you; this speaker punches way above its weight. One of the talking points of this speaker is a bigger, bespoke racetrack woofer that displaces 90% more air volume, packing more of a punch with deeper, fuller bass. Beats claims that the woofer’s material and structure — including its innovative ridges and contours — help minimise low-end distortion, even at high volumes. This speaker also touts an updated tweeter that’s secured in its own housing for extra stability to help reduce distortion. This explains the crisp highs and mid-range tone that this speaker delivers.

The speaker features some clever design touches including a 20-degree upward tilt to help optimise sound delivery towards your head, away from objects that might obstruct them. The other convenient design element is the placement of the controls that are slightly tucked way on the back, making it easy to reach. Aside from tuning into your playlist, you can also answer calls and activate your voice assistant directly from your paired Beats Pill, all with extended range. The Beats The Beats Pill – Kim Special Edition, combines standout design, a lightweight form and terrific acoustics, making it one of the best portable speakers you can buy under Rs 20,000 right now. (Rs 16,900)