Tech Next: Beats Pill audio offers perfect sound experience indoors and outdoors

CHENNAI: Beats, a premier audio products brand (that was acquired by Apple in 2014) has unveiled a range of flagship audio products in India. This new bunch of products includes Beats Solo Buds, Beats Solo 4 and the Beats Pill that caught our attention with its unique blend of form and function. The all-new, re-designed Beats Pill has been crafted to create the perfect sound experience whether you’re indoors or outdoors. It’s also one of the best looking Bluetooth speakers in this segment.

The Pill comes in a range of colours including our favourite - a gorgeous shade of Champagne Gold. The revamped design features a 20-degree upward tilt for better on-axis sound projection. This helps minimise reflected sound and adds to the overall acoustics. The 2024 Pill comes with a removable lanyard and has soft-grip silicone backing, adding to its appeal as a portable device. It’s under 700 gm and the IP67 certification ensures it’s geared for the elements. It’s ready for the pool deck and the beach party in the rain, thanks to internal seals that repel dirt, sand and water. Pairing is a breeze (for both iOS and Android devices) with instant one-touch pairing.

The big story in the all-new Pill is the completely reengineered racetrack woofer and the innovative radial ribbing. The bespoke racetrack woofer that displaces 90% more air volume, packs more of a punch than its predecessor with deeper, fuller bass. According to Beats, this upgraded acoustic architecture delivers more powerful, room-filling sound. The updated tweeter is secured in its own housing for extra stability to reduce distortion. You get crisper highs and rich mid-range tones.

The Beats Pill scores with its monster battery life - 24 hours of continuous playback. This is one of the key advantages this speaker has over its rivals. You can also use the speaker to charge your smartphone on the go with the bundled USB-C cable. Like most other premium Bluetooth speakers, this device doubles up as a speakerphone and also offers the option of syncing two Beats Pills speakers for a stereo surround experience. The Beats Pill doesn’t just stand out with its unique pill-shaped design but also delivers a stellar audio experience backed with solid battery life